Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Shares Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 207.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 14,030.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.2% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $159,130.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $337,151.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,791.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MCHP opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24. Microchip Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $104.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.3645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Nomura set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.42.

WARNING: “Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Shares Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/microchip-technology-inc-mchp-shares-bought-by-first-mercantile-trust-co.html.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.