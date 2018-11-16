Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Holdings Lifted by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,543,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,326,000 after acquiring an additional 40,694 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,113,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $268,150,000 after acquiring an additional 238,829 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 40.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,900,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,311,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,013,000 after acquiring an additional 125,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,822,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,473,000 after acquiring an additional 122,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie set a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

Shares of MU stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.79. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 46.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

