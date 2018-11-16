Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RVB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,027,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,941,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 494.9% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 619,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,320,000 after purchasing an additional 514,981 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 8,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,995,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $101.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.59.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $99.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a one year low of $85.16 and a one year high of $104.98.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.76 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.9225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/mid-america-apartment-communities-inc-maa-shares-sold-by-fort-washington-investment-advisors-inc-oh.html.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.