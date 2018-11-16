Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 18,885 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 21.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,885 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $9,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth about $299,000.

SPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 price objective on Spirit AeroSystems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

NYSE:SPR opened at $84.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.54 and a 12-month high of $105.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $42,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles L. Chadwell sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $1,004,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,987.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

