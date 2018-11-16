Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 98,363 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5,772.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,067 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 98,363 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 763 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 389.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 832 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $3,280,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,750 shares of company stock valued at $12,200,643. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays set a $132.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $88.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $151.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.46. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

