Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 128,989 Shares of Square, Inc. (SQ)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 45.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128,989 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $15,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Square by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Square by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Square by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Square by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Square by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $7,832,720.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $145,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,456,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,122,615 shares of company stock valued at $174,706,822. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SQ opened at $73.60 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.14 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -736.00 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Square from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “$71.60” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Square from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Square from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Square from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Square from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

