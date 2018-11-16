Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 44,924 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,916 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 44,924 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $9,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 357.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the airline’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $108,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stephens set a $69.00 target price on Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.26.

NYSE LUV opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $66.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

