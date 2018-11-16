Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.60% of Minerals Technologies worth $14,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. HPM Partners LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

MTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

MTX opened at $57.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.16. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $80.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.20 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.36%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

