Miners’ Reward Token Market Capitalization Tops $702,165.00 (MRT)

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Miners’ Reward Token has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. Miners’ Reward Token has a total market capitalization of $702,165.00 and approximately $1,411.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Miners’ Reward Token token can now be purchased for $0.0702 or 0.00001260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00143032 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00228371 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $548.93 or 0.09846722 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009880 BTC.

Miners’ Reward Token Profile

Miners’ Reward Token was first traded on March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform. The official website for Miners’ Reward Token is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token.

Miners’ Reward Token Token Trading

Miners’ Reward Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Miners’ Reward Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Miners’ Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

