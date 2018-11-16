Miragen Therapeutics Inc (MGEN) to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($1.05) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Miragen Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.09). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Miragen Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.34.

NASDAQ:MGEN opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.49. Miragen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a negative net margin of 316.11%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Hughes acquired 10,000 shares of Miragen Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,184.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGEN. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Miragen Therapeutics by 77.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Miragen Therapeutics by 37.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; MRG-201, a replacement for microRNA-29, which is in Phase I clinical trial that is found at low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of microRNA-92 that is expressed in endothelial cells and has shown to accelerate the formation of new blood vessels in preclinical models of heart failure, peripheral ischemia, and dermal wounding in the United States and Japan.

