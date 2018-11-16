Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 2,388 Shares of BB&T Co. (BBT)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in BB&T by 435.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 460,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after acquiring an additional 374,750 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BB&T by 13.5% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in BB&T by 12.7% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 56,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in BB&T by 83.0% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in BB&T by 4.2% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 56,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Get BB&T alerts:

In related news, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $30,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $141,786.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BB&T stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BB&T Co. has a 1 year low of $45.93 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. BB&T had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of BB&T from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of BB&T in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, FIG Partners downgraded shares of BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/mitchell-capital-management-co-acquires-2388-shares-of-bbt-co-bbt.html.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT).

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.