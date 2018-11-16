Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $2.61 Million Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 48,992 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 254.1% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth about $2,205,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 48.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 196,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $34,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKSI. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.83 and a 52-week high of $128.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

