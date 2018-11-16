Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $5.25 Million Position in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Biogen makes up approximately 1.7% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,892,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $839,536,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,362,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,588,000 after acquiring an additional 72,668 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,095,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,054,000 after acquiring an additional 18,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,751,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $508,240,000 after acquiring an additional 664,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,595,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,220,000 after acquiring an additional 30,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

In other Biogen news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $321.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $249.17 and a 12 month high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.62. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 25.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.01.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $5.25 Million Position in Biogen Inc (BIIB)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/mitchell-capital-management-co-has-5-25-million-position-in-biogen-inc-biib.html.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.