Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Weighs in on Ventas, Inc.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reduced their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Ventas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 14th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst K. Ford now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $936.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.19 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Ventas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 price target on Ventas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.46.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of -0.02. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 34.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 188,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 48,155 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 56.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at $796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 13,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $822,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

