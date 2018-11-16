Mizuho Analysts Give KB Home (KBH) a $23.00 Price Target

Mizuho set a $23.00 target price on KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on KB Home from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays cut their target price on KB Home from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded KB Home from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on KB Home from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $32.00 target price on KB Home and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.05.

NYSE KBH traded up $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $18.99. 530,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,203. KB Home has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.54.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. KB Home had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

In other news, SVP William R. Hollinger sold 79,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,353.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,619,554.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 477,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter valued at $3,771,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter valued at $1,009,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter valued at $2,496,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

