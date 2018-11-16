MKM Partners Boosts Netflix (NFLX) Price Target to $415.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Netflix and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $365.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Netflix from $503.00 to $494.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Netflix from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.20.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX traded down $6.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.57. 6,313,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,352,523. The company has a market capitalization of $128.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.86, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.18. Netflix has a 1 year low of $178.38 and a 1 year high of $423.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 21,882 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $7,361,323.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,234.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 105,868 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.75, for a total value of $34,804,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,804,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,142 shares of company stock valued at $113,622,164 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,801,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 6,790 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.