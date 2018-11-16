MKM Partners Trims Alibaba Group (BABA) Target Price to $245.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective cut by MKM Partners from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $214.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,243,596. The company has a market cap of $376.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.06 and a fifty-two week high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 195.1% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $116,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 468.8% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 55.2% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

