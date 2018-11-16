MML Investors Services LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 349,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,779,000.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $26.90.

