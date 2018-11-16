MML Investors Services LLC Has $11.11 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,684 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 90.7% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $85.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Societe Generale set a $95.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $99.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

