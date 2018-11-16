Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks Earnings Dates reports. The firm had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter.

Shares of MFON stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,992. Mobivity has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Mobivity alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas B. Akin purchased 2,443,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,443,167.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas B. Akin purchased 61,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $79,682.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Mobivity (MFON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/mobivity-mfon-posts-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. Its platforms consist of software for phones, tablets, PCs, and point-of-sale systems, which enable resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers via mobile phones, mobile smartphone applications, and dynamically printed receipt content.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Mobivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.