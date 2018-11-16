ModulTrade (MTRC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $39,437.00

ModulTrade (CURRENCY:MTRC) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last week, ModulTrade has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ModulTrade token can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. ModulTrade has a total market cap of $390,153.00 and approximately $39,437.00 worth of ModulTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008421 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00142673 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00229864 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $550.31 or 0.09888173 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009951 BTC.

ModulTrade Profile

ModulTrade was first traded on November 28th, 2017. ModulTrade’s total supply is 78,125,411 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,315,819 tokens. ModulTrade’s official Twitter account is @ModulTrade and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ModulTrade is modultrade.com.

Buying and Selling ModulTrade

ModulTrade can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModulTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModulTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ModulTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

