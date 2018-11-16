Molecular Templates (MTEM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Templates presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

MTEM stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.74. 169,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 118.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.94%.

In other news, Director Scott D. Morenstein bought 545,454 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Hirsch bought 365,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $2,007,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,974,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 254,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 181,818 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter worth $2,156,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter worth $2,039,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 976.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 81,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and B-cell lymphoma.

