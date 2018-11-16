Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Director Steven J. Orlando Sells 1,000 Shares

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $135,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE MOH traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.85. 912,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.95, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.07 and a 1-year high of $154.06.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 185.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

