Monaco (MCO) Trading Down 16% This Week

Monaco (CURRENCY:MCO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Monaco has a total market capitalization of $109.58 million and approximately $10.70 million worth of Monaco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monaco has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Monaco token can now be purchased for $6.94 or 0.00109378 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, BigONE and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017779 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00141490 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00227892 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $564.70 or 0.10155693 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009977 BTC.

Monaco Token Profile

Monaco launched on May 18th, 2017. Monaco’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The official message board for Monaco is medium.com/@MCOCrypto. The official website for Monaco is mco.crypto.com. Monaco’s official Twitter account is @monaco_card and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monaco is /r/MonacoCard.

Buying and Selling Monaco

Monaco can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Cobinhood, Bittrex, IDEX, Bithumb, Huobi, Upbit, EXX, Gate.io, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Livecoin, Bit-Z, DDEX, Binance, BigONE, ABCC, YoBit, OKEx, Coinnest and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monaco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monaco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monaco using one of the exchanges listed above.

