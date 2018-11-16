MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 (MNDI) Receives GBX 2,475 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 (LON:MNDI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,475 ($32.34).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNDI shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 in a report on Friday, August 17th.

MNDI stock traded up GBX 32 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,768 ($23.10). 1,274,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,000. MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 has a 52-week low of GBX 1,684 ($22.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,145 ($28.03).

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America, and South Africa. Its products include virgin and recycled containerboards, sack and specialty kraft papers, pulp, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, consumer goods packaging products, office and professional printing papers, and barrier coatings, as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates, and high-barrier films for the consumer industry.

