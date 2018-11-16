Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MNR. B. Riley upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Friday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 9,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,419 shares of company stock worth $169,001. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 109 properties containing a total of approximately 20.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

