Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (T)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,114 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 105.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $137,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $178,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 4,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,361 shares in the company, valued at $214,499.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.59.

AT&T stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $188.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.04). AT&T had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $45.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

