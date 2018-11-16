Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 4,768 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 156.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,941,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 23,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITW. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $166.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.18.

Shares of ITW opened at $135.23 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.38 and a fifty-two week high of $179.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 63.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.70%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

