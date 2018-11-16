Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes $499,000 Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock opened at $91.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $77.52 and a 12-month high of $101.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.52.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,589 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $153,672.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,192.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,000 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

