Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Continental (CON) a €190.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €190.00 ($220.93) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($308.14) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Nord/LB set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($202.33) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €181.15 ($210.64).

ETR CON opened at €135.95 ($158.08) on Tuesday. Continental has a 52-week low of €186.55 ($216.92) and a 52-week high of €257.40 ($299.30).

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

