Morgan Stanley Lowers Blackstone Group (BX) Price Target to $42.00

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $44.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.23. The stock had a trading volume of 99,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $40.60.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Group will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bgsl Holdings Llc acquired 192,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman J Tomilson Hill sold 674,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $24,596,895.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 928,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,885,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,545,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,197,000 after purchasing an additional 749,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 60.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,904,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,373 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,293,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $266,801,000 after purchasing an additional 232,747 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,501,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,497,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 28.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,035,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,685,000 after acquiring an additional 892,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

