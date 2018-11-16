Morgan Stanley Reiterates “$13.00” Price Target for Third Point Reinsurance (TPRE)

Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 price objective on Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Third Point Reinsurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Third Point Reinsurance has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NYSE:TPRE opened at $10.41 on Monday. Third Point Reinsurance has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Third Point Reinsurance had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $124.40 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Third Point Reinsurance will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Third Point Reinsurance news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 800,000 shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $10,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,293,591 shares in the company, valued at $17,010,721.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 13.6% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 33,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 35.4% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 9.4% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 183,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 39.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners, workers compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

