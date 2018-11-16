Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $1,500.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $1,515.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.05% from the stock’s previous close.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,080.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,355.00 to $1,465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,333.29.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,071.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $984.00 and a 12-month high of $1,291.44. The company has a market cap of $729.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 45.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

