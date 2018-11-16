Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $40.04 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NVS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,506 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $40,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.86.

Shares of NVS opened at $87.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $72.30 and a 1-year high of $94.19.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

