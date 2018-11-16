Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $58.30 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $58,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $204,000. North American Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $346.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $214.87 and a 52 week high of $363.20.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 259.86% and a net margin of 14.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.63.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.29, for a total transaction of $6,605,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.28, for a total value of $132,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,587 shares of company stock worth $15,662,831 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

