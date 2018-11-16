Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $80.79 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $80,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,083,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,098,000 after buying an additional 26,427 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 64.8% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 307,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,048,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock opened at $146.28 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $134.60 and a twelve month high of $162.36.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/morningstar-investment-services-llc-has-80-79-million-position-in-vanguard-growth-etf-vug.html.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.