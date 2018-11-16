Mosaic Co (MOS) Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 4,666.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,543,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,214 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at $127,458,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 52.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,831,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,426 shares in the last quarter. Ashler Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at $49,914,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at $27,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. Mosaic Co has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOS. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on shares of Mosaic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Stephens set a $45.00 target price on shares of Mosaic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

