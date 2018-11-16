Mossland Market Capitalization Tops $6.05 Million (MOC)

Mossland (CURRENCY:MOC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 16th. One Mossland token can currently be purchased for about $0.0358 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Kyber Network and GOPAX. Mossland has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and approximately $23,144.00 worth of Mossland was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mossland has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008461 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00144092 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00227994 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.34 or 0.10221754 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00010303 BTC.

About Mossland

Mossland’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,921,501 tokens. The official message board for Mossland is moss.land/blog. Mossland’s official website is moss.land. Mossland’s official Twitter account is @TheMossland and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mossland

Mossland can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, BCEX and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mossland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mossland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mossland using one of the exchanges listed above.

