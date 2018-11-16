Motocoin Price Hits $0.0833 on Exchanges (MOTO)

Motocoin (CURRENCY:MOTO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. During the last week, Motocoin has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One Motocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0833 or 0.00001472 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Motocoin has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $0.00 worth of Motocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Motocoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00143184 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00228700 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00020272 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $562.54 or 0.10033722 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00024474 BTC.

Motocoin Coin Profile

Motocoin (MOTO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. Motocoin’s total supply is 32,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,642,673 coins. The official website for Motocoin is motocoin.org. Motocoin’s official Twitter account is @motocoin_.

Motocoin Coin Trading

Motocoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Motocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Motocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Motocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Motocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Motocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.