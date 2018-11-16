Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the communications equipment provider on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Motorola Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Motorola Solutions has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $7.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of MSI stock opened at $129.39 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $89.18 and a fifty-two week high of $131.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 204,953 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.47, for a total value of $25,920,405.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gino A. Bonanotte sold 124,161 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $15,830,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,525,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 937,924 shares of company stock valued at $118,291,554. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 price objective on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/motorola-solutions-inc-msi-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-57.html.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.