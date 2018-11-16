Motorola Solutions (MSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $145.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Motorola reported healthy third-quarter 2018 results due to solid performances in both segments primarily in North America. The company remains poised to gain from robust organic growth and disciplined capital deployment. Strong demand across land mobile radio products, services and software is likely to provide momentum. In addition, Motorola continues to expand its software offerings to provide solutions across the various segments of the public safety workflow. As the leading provider of mission-critical communication products and services for government and commercial customers alike, Motorola has ensured a steady revenue stream from this niche market. The stock has also outperformed the industry in the past year on an average. Management has raised guidance for 2018. However, higher working capital requirement due to the implementation of a new ERP system is hurting the cash flow, limiting its growth potential to some extent.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 target price on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Argus boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $128.00 target price on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.77.

MSI opened at $129.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $89.18 and a twelve month high of $131.48.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $385,611.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 102,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $13,034,782.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,145,455.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 937,924 shares of company stock worth $118,291,554. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,540,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,412,874,000 after buying an additional 780,270 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 16.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,231,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,472,000 after buying an additional 596,941 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 171.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,509,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,049,000 after buying an additional 1,584,672 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,365,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,329,000 after buying an additional 581,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,044,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,929,000 after buying an additional 132,180 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

