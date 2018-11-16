MRC Global Inc (MRC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

MRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of MRC Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stephens set a $21.00 price target on shares of MRC Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MRC Global from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of MRC Global in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 3rd quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.66. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that MRC Global will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

