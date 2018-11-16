Naked Brand Group (NAKD) Shares Gap Up to $1.14

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.92, but opened at $1.14. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 3400 shares.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Naked Brand Group stock. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,333,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,000. Naked Brand Group accounts for 4.8% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Maso Capital Partners Ltd owned approximately 5.81% of Naked Brand Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD)

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

