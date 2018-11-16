NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. NANO DIMENSION/S had a negative return on equity of 72.54% and a negative net margin of 704.55%. The company had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:NNDM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 23,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,498. NANO DIMENSION/S has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $4.52.

Get NANO DIMENSION/S alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NANO DIMENSION/S stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,781 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.40% of NANO DIMENSION/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, National Securities set a $7.00 price target on NANO DIMENSION/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th.

WARNING: “NANO DIMENSION/S (NNDM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/nano-dimension-s-nndm-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About NANO DIMENSION/S

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiary, Nano Dimension Technologies Ltd., develops three-dimensional (3D) printed circuit board printers. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink. Nano Dimension Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for NANO DIMENSION/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NANO DIMENSION/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.