Nathaniel Rothschild Buys 50,000 Shares of Volex PLC (VLX) Stock

Volex PLC (LON:VLX) insider Nathaniel Rothschild acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £44,000 ($57,493.79).

Nathaniel Rothschild also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 22nd, Nathaniel Rothschild acquired 40,000 shares of Volex stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,200.31).

Shares of VLX opened at GBX 85.20 ($1.11) on Friday. Volex PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 86 ($1.12).

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Volex from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 117 ($1.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

About Volex

Volex plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies power cords and cable assemblies for consumer electronics, medical equipment, data center, telecommunications, industrial robotics, and automotive industries worldwide. The company's Power Cords division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners, and electric vehicles.

