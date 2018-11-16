National Asset Management Inc. Has $3.90 Million Position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,720 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 57,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 67,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY opened at $83.06 on Friday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a one year low of $1,477.38 and a one year high of $1,667.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.1455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

