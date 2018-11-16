National Bank Financial Comments on Cae Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (CAE)

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CAE in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.49.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAE. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CAE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.00.

CAE stock opened at C$26.46 on Friday. CAE has a twelve month low of C$21.12 and a twelve month high of C$28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.64.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$730.37 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. CAE’s payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

