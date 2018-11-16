National Bank Financial Lowers BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB.UN) Price Target to C$4.50

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Monday. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$4.57 on Monday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$4.29 and a 52-week high of C$4.93.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB) is a Canada-based unincorporated open-ended real estate trust. The Trust owns approximately 72 commercial, office and industrial properties in primary and secondary markets. The Trust operates through four segments, which include office, commercial, industrial and general purpose properties.

