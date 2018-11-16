National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH) Director Lawrence J. Ball Buys 500 Shares

National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Lawrence J. Ball purchased 500 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $22,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of National Bankshares stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.20. 5,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,604. National Bankshares Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $49.75. The firm has a market cap of $303.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from National Bankshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Sandler O’Neill lowered National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 419,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,056,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,532,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and individual retirement accounts Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties.

