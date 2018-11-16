National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 854,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,239 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.08% of National CineMedia worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,420,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 150,525 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 381.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 93,781 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 660,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,890,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth about $669,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

NCMI opened at $7.07 on Friday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.83.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. National CineMedia had a net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 50.31%. The company had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of National CineMedia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of National CineMedia to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

In related news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 30,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $302,370.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 526,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $367,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/national-cinemedia-inc-ncmi-shares-bought-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company produces and distributes various versions of Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

See Also: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.